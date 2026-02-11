Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme launched to eliminate Filariasis in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme aimed at eliminating lymphatic filariasis was formally launched on Thursday at Naharani Tea Estate Hospital under Rangapara Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sonitpur district.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Runu Bala Das, Joint Director of Health Services (Malaria)-cum-State Programme Officer, NVBDCP, Assam, who described MDA as a key public health intervention for the prevention, control and eventual elimination of lymphatic filariasis. She stressed that sustained efforts, strong community awareness and coordinated action among concerned departments are crucial for the success of the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Das underlined the importance of active community participation and strict adherence to the prescribed drug administration protocol to effectively break the chain of disease transmission. She also appreciated the commitment and hard work of healthcare workers and frontline staff involved in implementing the programme on the ground.

The launch event was attended by several senior health officials, including Dr. Bobyma Sarma, Senior M&HO, NVBDCP, Assam; Dr. Achyut Hazarika, District Malaria Officer, Sonitpur; Dr. Bhaskarjyoti Kakati, SDM&HO, Rangapara PHC; Binoy Das, District Programme Manager; Dr. Rajen Roy, Medical Officer, Naharani Tea Estate Hospital; the District Media Expert (DME), Sonitpur; and the District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme Consultant, Sonitpur. Their presence highlighted the collective commitment of the health department towards achieving the national goal of eliminating lymphatic filariasis.

Officials from various government departments, healthcare workers, ASHAs, frontline health staff and representatives of different institutions were also present. Members of the local community actively participated in the programme, reflecting increased public awareness and support for the initiative.

As part of the MDA drive, antifilarial tablets were administered to eligible beneficiaries to ensure maximum coverage and compliance in endemic areas. Beneficiaries were advised to consume the tablets only after food and not on an empty stomach to avoid any adverse effects.

The Mass Drug Administration initiative is expected to play a significant role in interrupting the transmission of lymphatic filariasis, improving public health outcomes and bringing Sonitpur district closer to becoming filaria-free.

Also Read: Assam: Third phase of MDA campaign for lymphatic filariasis elimination from Feb 10 in Tinsukia