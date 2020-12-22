“Life in a Puppet” by Rajen Das wins Best Film Award at Port Blair International Film Festival

Guwahati: "Life in a Puppet", an Assamese movie has bagged several awards at the Port Blair International Film Festival. It has won the Best Film award- both in national and international categories, Best Director award and Best Producers award.

The International Film Festival was held in Port Blair from December 12 to December 16.

The movie "Life in a Puppet" is based on the puppet theatre of Assam which is on the verge of extinction. It is directed by Rajen Das, an academician by profession.

The film had bagged the Best Film award in international section jointly with American film "On the Day that I died".

In the Indian film section, the movie won the Best Director, Best Producer and Best Film awards too.

As many as 50 countries had participated in the film festival.

Director and producer, Rajen Das had put in a huge amount of hard labour and expenditure to make the movie which focusses on the puppet theatre culture of Assam which is gradually disappearing.

Rajen Das has said, "I am elated to hear the news of my film doing so well. I hope this film will bring more glory to the State in the future."

The film features popular actor Asha Bordoloi, Dipandita Das, Narayan Deka and Prakash Thakuria.

Celebrated singer of Assam, Tarali Sarma is the music director of the movie.

Meanwhile, wishes had poured in for the makers of the beautiful movie as soon as the news of the movie performing well in the Port Blair International Film Festival was spread.

Prior to this, "Life in a Puppet" directed by Rajen Das had received international acclaim at the 17th Thakur International Film Festival at Shanti Niketan in West Bengal.

It was nominated for the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Best Story film category.

The film "Life in a Puppet" was in the same category at the International Film Festival with films from Canada, USA, Norway, China, Sweden, Myanmar and from other parts of India.

