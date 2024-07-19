Tezpur Airport to Suspend Passenger Flights for 18 Months Starting October 2024 for Major Maintenance Works

TEZPUR: Flight services at Tezpur Airport in Assam will be suspended for one and a half year starting from October 2024, due to maintenance works, a senior official announced on Wednesday.

Tezpur Airport director G Shiva Kumar, stated that passenger flights will be halted from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026. “This suspension is necessary for the resurfacing of the runway and other projects aimed at improving terminal facilities,” he said. The Tezpur Airport shares its runway with the Tezpur Base of the Indian Air Force, accommodating both commercial and fighter aircraft. The Tezpur Air Force Base had previously informed the Tezpur Salonibari Passenger Airport Authority about the scheduled maintenance, leading to the temporary suspension of passenger aircraft services.

G Shiva Kumar mentioned that during the maintenance period, the authority is considering offering helicopter services from Tezpur to Guwahati, though this plan has not yet been finalized.

Currently, a 90-seater SpiceJet flight operates directly from Tezpur to Kolkata daily. Additionally, two airlines offer daily flights to Kolkata via Guwahati, Pasighat, and Tezpur.

