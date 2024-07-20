Residents of Sonitpur District Oppose Proposed Wine Shop in Bahumari Village

JAMUGURIHAT: People of the greater Bahumari, Bogapani, Jaronigaon, Phulaguri, Khelmati and Kolakuchi areas have expressed their grave concerns over the decision of opening up a wine shop at Bahumari village under Phulaguri Panchayat of Rangapara LAC in Sonitpur district. As an allegation by the people of the greater area, Shankar Boro hailing from No-3 Bogijuli area under Rangapara PS in Sonitpur district has been proceeding to open up a wine shop in the area.

However, the people of the greater area have alleged that without taking any opinion in this regard, the person is trying to go for the business, disturbing the overall environment of the area. More importantly, in the greater area, there are many schools and religious places and if the wine shop opens up, its effects will directly fall upon the students and the new generations.

Strongly opposing the move, the aggrieved people of the backward area have recently submitted a memorandum to the Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, with an appeal to intervene in the issue considering the seriousness of the matter. Stating how the overall environment could would be affected once the wine shop is opened in the area, the conscious section of the area alleged that, among a few evil minded individuals including the Panchayat secretary of Phulaguri Panchayat having their vested interest, are to be blamed in this regard as for only a few extra bucks they have not felt any hesitation to give NOC to the person trying to open the wine shop in the area. “However, if our demand is not prioritized; we will go for democratic movement against this move only for the greater interest of a conducive social environment in the area,” one of the aggrieved people said.

