Lifestyle and environmental factors increasing cancer risk: Oncologist

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Rapid changes in lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and environmental degradation are significantly increasing the risk of cancer and other serious diseases among people, said renowned Hematologist, Hemato-Oncologist, and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist Dr. Ganesh Jaishetwar of Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, during a press conference held in Dibrugarh.

The press conference was organized to raise public awareness about cancer and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Addressing the media, Dr. Jaishetwar emphasized the need for maintaining a disciplined daily routine, consuming balanced and nutritious food, and avoiding unhealthy processed and outside food to reduce the risk of life-threatening illnesses.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of cases of leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, immunodeficiency disorders, and diseases requiring bone marrow transplantation across the Northeast region. According to him, timely diagnosis and access to advanced medical facilities are crucial in improving patient outcomes and survival rates.

With over 25 years of experience in the field, Dr. Jaishetwar advised people in the Northeast to first consult local healthcare professionals whenever they experience health-related issues. If necessary, they should seek specialized medical care for accurate diagnosis and treatment. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that world-class healthcare services are made available closer to patients’ homes.

Highlighting his professional achievements, Dr. Jaishetwar stated that he has successfully performed more than 500 Bone Marrow Transplants (BMTs) during his career. Under his leadership, Yashoda Hospitals has achieved several milestones in advanced hematology and transplant medicine. In 2015, the hospital performed the first Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplant (Haplo BMT) in the Telugu states, followed by India’s first Ex-Vivo T-Cell Depleted Haplo BMT for adults in 2016.

He further informed that patients seeking consultation or guidance can contact Mrityunjay Healthcare in Dibrugarh for assistance and specialist referrals.

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