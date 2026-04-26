Lifetime Journalism Award for Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa by All India Journalist Union

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BOKAKHAT: The All India Journalist Union has conferred the 'Lifetime Journalism Award' on noted social worker from Bokakhat and president of the Assam State Journalists' Association, Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa. The award will be presented on May 17 at the auditorium of the Golaghat Amateur Theatre Society during the 14th annual conference of the organization's Golaghat district committee.

In addition, the All India Journalist Union has also announced the "Nature and Wildlife Conservation Award" for Dr Prapti Borthakur, Principal of Sarupathar College, and the "Journalism and Best Organizer Award" for senior journalist Diganta Kumar Bhuyan of Golaghat, a prominent organizer of the Axam Xahitya Xabha and executive president of the Golaghat Press Club.

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