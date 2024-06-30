Lions Club of Greater Kokrajhar Inaugurates Pure Drinking Water Project Supported by Dindayal Agarwal

KOKRAJHAR: In a goodwill gesture, the Lions Club of Greater Kokrajhar on Friday dedicated a pure drinking water project near Assam Oil pump in Kokrajhar town to provide safe and clean drinking water to the residents of Kokrajhar. The project was inaugurated by the EM of BTC- Wilson Hasda in the presence Pratibha Brahma, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board (KMB).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by individuals from various civil societies of Kokrajhar, showcasing the strong community support for this vital project. The project was generously sponsored by the renowned businessman and social worker, Dindayal Agarwal. His contribution has made it possible to address the need for pure drinking water in the area.

During the event, the Lion’s Club president Raju Barman expressed heartfelt gratitude to the donor of the project, Dindayal Agarwal for his generous support. The president also extended thanks to the distinguished guests, including Lion’s Club members, for their presence and participation, which played a crucial role in making the programme a grand success.

