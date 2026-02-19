Literary gathering marks release of Mira Bhattacharya’s works in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a vibrant literary gathering, the North Jamuguri chapter of Lekhika Samaroh hosted the release of two Assamese books compiled by veteran writer Mira Bhattacharya at Dhalaibil on Wednesday. The programme was held at the Durga Mandir premises, with Rupali Bora, president of Sonitpur Zila Lekhika Samaroh, presiding over the event.

Child literature expert Dilip Kumar Baruah and emerging writer Minku Kalita graced the occasion and unveiled the two books, which include Bhattacharya’s biography Mur Jibon Parikrama and her travelogue Khei Manoram Thaibur. The event also celebrated the 77th birthday of Mira Bhattacharya, who was warmly felicitated by the organizers, the North Jamuguri Mahila Samabai Samiti, North Jamuguri Mahila Sanskritik Mancha, Dhalaibil Durga Mandir, and several individuals at the outset of the programme.

The event commenced with a song performance by Munmi Borthakur, followed by a welcome address by Dilip Bhattacharya. The gathering featured addresses by Dilip Kumar Baruah, Minku Kalita, Kamini Baruah, Narayan Saikia, and Jit Bora, among others. Lahari Bora, secretary of the North Jamuguri chapter of Lekhika Samaroh, conducted the proceedings. The programme was attended by literary enthusiasts and dignitaries, including Narayan Saikia, Jinkumani Baruah, Mamata Begum, Kabita Sarma, and Manjula Bezbaruah.

The book release not only celebrated Mira Bhattacharya’s contributions to Assamese literature but also highlighted the continuing enthusiasm for literary culture in the region.

Also Read: Jamugurihat: Towbhanga gears up to celebrate Ali-Ai-Ligang with two-day programme