Living in Assam doesn’t make one indigenous: All-Assam Landowners and Indigenous Kachari Society (AALIKS)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Reacting to claims by non-indigenous people, the All-Assam Landowners and Indigenous Kachari Society (AALIKS) asserted that non-tribal residents of Assam are neither the original inhabitants nor the true Assamese. The society stated that merely living in Assam, speaking Assamese, or adopting Assamese culture does not make a person indigenous, according to historical records and United Nations policy.

The working president of AALIKS, Manas Rava, vice-president Nil Singh Mushahary, and general secretary Pavitra Sonowal stated that the Kachari people have lived in Assam since ancient times, clearing forests and ruling the region for thousands of years. They noted that Kachari kings established rule over a vast area, including Pragjyotishpur, Kamrup, Kamakhya, Dimapur, Khaspur, Cooch Behar in West Bengal, and parts of Nepal and China.

The statement emphasized that a nation is defined by its language, culture, and traditions, and only those who have lived in a region since ancient times can claim to be its original inhabitants. While history can be distorted, the truth cannot be erased.

AALIKS underlined that Assam is the rightful land of the indigenous Kachari people, the true owners of the state. They argued that no one can claim to be Assamese merely by residing in Assam, speaking the Assamese language, or adopting Assamese culture. According to the society, only those born to Kachari parents can be considered true Assamese.

The society also criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for declaring certain groups as indigenous, calling it a violation of United Nations policy and an attempt to distort history. AALIKS highlighted inconsistencies in Sarma’s statements, including his claim of being from Kanauj, Bihar, and remarks about Sankardev’s ancestry from Uttar Pradesh, which they said contradict his claim of being Assamese. AALIKS demanded that the rights of indigenous people be protected and that their history and culture be respected and preserved.

