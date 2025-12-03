Loan dispute turns violent: Jeweller allegedly shoots lender in Kharupetia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A dispute over an unpaid loan turned violent on Monday night when jeweller Ananta Biswas allegedly shot his friend and creditor Abhijit Saha alias Munna Saha three times inside Maa Pramila Jewellery shop in Kharupetia.

Police sources and eyewitness accounts state that Munna Saha, a resident of Gopal Nagar, had lent Rs 2 lakh to Ananta Biswas, a resident of Sonari Patti, about a year ago on interest. Ananta had reportedly repaid Rs 1 lakh plus interest, but differences persisted over the remaining Rs 1 lakh and additional interest.

On Monday around 9 pm, Munna Saha visited Ananta's jewellery shop and the two consumed liquor together, following which the money matter was raised again. According to the FIR and statements recorded so far, Munna allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened Ananta. In the ensuing scuffle, Ananta managed to snatch the weapon and fired three shots at Munna.

Two bullets caused graze injuries while the third pierced Munna's chest and lodged near the spine. He was initially rushed to Kharupetia Civil Hospital and later shifted to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, where he remains in the ICU in a critical condition.

Kharupetia police arrested Ananta Biswas on the spot and recovered one country-made pistol and two live rounds from the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rosy Talukdar, who visited the spot on Tuesday, told mediapersons, "There was a prior financial transaction between the two. On Monday night, an altercation took place over the outstanding amount. During the scuffle, three rounds were fired from the pistol that belonged to the injured person (Munna Saha). We are investigating the source and licensing of the firearm, the exact sequence of events, and all other angles."

Local residents described Munna Saha as 'aggressive and domineering' and alleged that he had been pressuring Ananta for months. However, police are treating the case as attempted murder (Section 307 IPC) and violation of the Arms Act against Ananta Biswas till the investigation is complete.

