Local Organisations Oppose Alleged Eviction Drive in Kaziranga’s Ingle Pathar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Several organisations have strongly opposed the alleged eviction of locals from nearly 60 bighas of agricultural land belonging to Adivasi and Tea Tribe communities at Ingle Pathar in Kaziranga, claiming that the eviction violates legal procedures. A press conference was organised on Monday at the Axam Xahitya Xabha Bhawan in Bokakhat under the joint initiative of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee, All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association, Tea Tribe and Adivasi Welfare Committee, Adivasi Tea Tribe Gan Mukti Parishad, All Assam Tea Tribe Rights Struggle Committee, and the Joint Land Rights Struggle Committee.

Youth leader Pranab Doley, affected resident Gita Gowala, and representatives of the participating organisations were present at the press conference.

Addressing the media, Pranab Doley stated that the affected people have been fighting for the past four years against the Assam Tourism Development Authority’s alleged attempt to forcibly acquire indigenous people’s land at Ingle Pathar and hand it over to the American company Hyatt for the construction of a five-star hotel.

Doley said that in 2022, under the leadership of Atul Bora, there was initially a plan to establish a pig farm on the same 60-bigha plot. However, due to their fact-based democratic movement and opposition, the authorities were compelled to abandon that proposal.

According to him, efforts are now underway to transfer the land to Hyatt, and as part of the process, barbed-wire fencing and a police outpost have been constructed, with police personnel deployed in the area.

Doley asserted, “This is our land; it belongs to the local people. Under no circumstances will we allow a Hyatt hotel to be built on this land.” He further claimed that the affected farmers possess valid land records, including plot numbers and allotment pattas (land deeds). These documents, he said, have already been submitted to the chief minister, the local MLA, the district commissioner, the sub-divisional officer, and even the courts. He further alleged that affected families are being pressured to accept Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Questioning the move, he demanded an explanation as to why such payments were being made from the Relief Fund.

The organisations strongly condemned these actions and warned that they would not surrender the land at Ingle Pathar under any circumstances.

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