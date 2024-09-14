Local Residents Catch Cow Slaughter Suspect with Bag of Beef in Agripam, Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: One cow slaughter identified as Abdul Rashid, a resident of 9 number line of Itakhola was caught by the local residents at Agripam, Towbhanga on Friday along with a bag of beef. According to available information, the slaughter used to sell the cow meat at Dhalaibil, Agripam, Itakhola etc. areas of the greater Jamugurihat secretly. The local residents immediately informed Jamuguri police about the incident and a police team seized his motorcycle, beef and apprehended him. The local residents also alleged that one Rashid Mandal of Ghahi Gaon, Sootea used to slaughter cows on a regular basis and supply the beef for his customers of the area.

Cow slaughter is banned in Assam except on the issue of ‘fit-for-slaughter’ certificate, at designated places.

