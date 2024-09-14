Public Urges Assam Government to Declare Majuli as a Heritage Site to Preserve Its Culture

Lakhimpur: The public has unanimously demanded the Government of Assam to declare Majuli, the largest river island in the world, as a heritage site and protect its glorious culture at the earliest. The demand was raised as per a resolution adopted in a massive public meeting organized under the auspices of the “Majulir Sahitya”, a non-governmental organization, at Padmakanta Dev Goswami conference hall of the Majuli College to demand the geographical and cultural protection of the river island. The meeting was chaired by Majulir Sahitya president Kamal Dutta. Secretary Gobin Khaond explained the objective of the meeting, which was held to seek the positive support of the people for the declaration of Majuli as a Heritage Site and the enforcement of the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region Act, 2006.

Notably, the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region Act 2006, is an Act to integrate development and heritage for the protection of heritage resources of the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region, through education, awareness, understanding of cultural significance and ensuring a sustainable and positive development trend. According to the Act, the Government shall declare the area covering the Core Area and the Buffer Area as the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region and the Majuli Cultural Landscape Management Authority shall be established. The Act has empowered the Authority concerned to protect the Cultural resources, prepare a Management Plan for the region, implement the Management Plan, coordinate and monitor the developmental activities, prepare and modify necessary guidelines for socio-economic, and socio-cultural activities, disaster mitigation and risk preparedness plan for the entire Majuli Cultural Landscape Region, promote and encourage proper research to understand the archaeological, historical, ecological, agricultural, spiritual, ethnological values of the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region, take further measures for development relating to the field of land using decisions, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, vernacular housing, xatra and xatra region, traditional settlements, forests and groves, livestock co-operative, etc. But this Act has not been fulfilled to date.

On the other hand, despite its rich heritage, Majuli did not come under the ambit of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was passed in the recent autumnal session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The bill aims to provide iconic structures in the state that are more than 250 years old with a heritage status. The people of Majuli have expressed strong resentment for keeping the Bill pending, thus depriving the place of adequate measures to be taken for its geographical and cultural protection.

While delivering a lecture at the meeting, Majuli Dakshinpat Ashrami Xatra Xatradhikar Janardan Dev Goswami said that people would never oppose the demand which was raised for the declaration of Majuli as a heritage site and enforcement of the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region Act, 2006. “The demand is the need of the hour”, the Xatradhikar added. On the other hand, the chief adviser of the Majulir Sahitya, Dilip Phukan shed light on various aspects of the Majuli Cultural Landscape Region Act, 2006 and the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 and remarked that the issues were discussed in an appropriate time to muster support for the demand.

Taking part in the meeting, local MLA Bhuban Gam praised the positive initiative of the people and promised to bring Majuli under the Heritage Belt and Block Act in the November session Assam Legislative Assembly in exchange for any sacrifice. “Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that this Act will be passed. I am confident that he will not compromise on protecting Majuli”, Bhuban Gam added.

From the chair, Kamal Dutta said that no political parties, organizations, xatras, or individuals of Majuli, to whom the invitation to the meeting was sent, had refused to extend their support for the demand. The meeting took a slew of resolutions and decided to submit them to the Chief Minister at the earliest.

