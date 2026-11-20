Ahom Deoshal is allegedly under private encroachment

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Efforts have reportedly been initiated by a section of local residents to trace and reclaim a historic Deoshal (traditional Ahom place of worship) situated in Pahuchungi Deodhai Gaon under Simaluguri Municipality in Nazira co-district. Residents allege that the historic religious site is now enclosed within the boundary of a wealthy family's property.

The greater Simaluguri region holds an important place in the history of the 600-year Ahom rule in Assam. According to local folklore, the Ahom kings named the area Simaluguri because of the large number of Simul (silk cotton) trees that once grew there.

Historical accounts also state that Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, founder of the Ahom kingdom, spent two years in Simaluguri.

Pahuchungi Deodhai Gaon was once inhabited by a few families, most of whom belonged to the Deodhai Ahom community.

They traditionally followed Ahom customs and rituals, including burial practices involving the construction of maidams (burial mounds).

According to residents, a historic Deoshal existed in the village during the Ahom era, where people performed traditional religious rituals and paid homage to their ancestors.

However, they allege that the site was gradually enclosed within private property, making it difficult to identify and access.

Local youths have been making efforts to trace the shrine's original location and have approached Tai Ahom organisations and political leaders for intervention.

A public meeting may also be organised to mobilise support.

Residents have appealed to Tai Ahom and indigenous organisations, along with the local MLA, to help recover and preserve the site as an important part of the community's historical and cultural heritage.