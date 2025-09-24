Lockdown-like silence engulfs Azara and Dharapur as Guwahati mourns Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Four days after the sudden demise of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, his mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi near Sonapur on Tuesday. Yet, the shock of his untimely death continues to hang heavy across the state.

As a mark of respect, the Assam Government declared a half-day closure of government offices, educational institutions, shops, and business establishments in Guwahati and other parts of the state till 2 PM on Tuesday. This brought normal life to a standstill, with deserted streets and shuttered markets across the city.

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 under mysterious circumstances, triggering an outpouring of grief that has since swept across Assam. From September 20 onwards, the state has witnessed near-paralysis, with people spontaneously shutting down markets and cancelling events in mourning.

On Tuesday, Guwahati’s western corridor, including the usually bustling Azara and Dharapur Chariali areas, as well as the approach roads to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, wore a surreal, lockdown-like look. The scenes were strikingly reminiscent of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, with no passenger or commercial vehicles on the roads. Even the perpetually congested Dharapur Chariali stood silent, resembling a curfew-bound zone. Many onlookers remarked that the atmosphere brought back memories of those unprecedented days of complete shutdown.

Meanwhile, over the past four days, neighbourhoods, lanes, bylanes, and apartment complexes across Guwahati and beyond have been organizing candlelight vigils and memorial gatherings in remembrance of Zubeen Garg — a testament to the enduring place he held in the hearts of the people.

