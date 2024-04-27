Lok Sabha Election 2024: 72.99 percent voter turnout in Darrang-Udalguri HPC

TANGLA/KALAIGAON: The election districts covering the 11 assembly constituencies of Rangia, Kamalapur, Tamulpur, Goreswar, Bhergaon, Tangla, Udalguri, Mazbat, Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon LAC saw a high voter turnout, particularly among the younger generation. The young and the first time voters came out in large numbers since early morning and were seen standing in serpentine queues in polling booths.

Special arrangements were also made for ferrying the Person with disabilities (PwD) voters to various polling stations. A large number of differently-abled voters and senior citizens also voluntarily exercised their franchise in different parts of Udalguri election district. According to reports from Darrang-Udalguri Election officials, voter turnout was high at most places, with overall voter turnout standing at 72.99 percent till 5 pm. The voter turnout was highest in Kamalpur LAC standing at 80.2 %, 77.6 % in Rangia LAC, 69 % in Tamulpur LAC, 68 % in Goreswar LAC, 70.67% in Bhergaon LAC, 66.23 % in Udalguri LAC, 71.23 % in Mazbat LAC, 72.36 % in Tangla LAC, 73.1 % in Sipajhar LAC, 72.3 % in Mangaldai LAC and 78.4 % in Dalgaon LAC. In almost every polling stations, voters both young and old were seen taking selfies after exercising their franchise and fulfilling their constitutional mandates.

