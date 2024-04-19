Lok Sabha Election 2024: Conduct of exit poll prohibited

Silchar: No election related survey (exit poll) or any other such survey, publication and dissemination of the results through print and electronic media shall be done 48 hours prior to the day of general election. It cannot even be publicized in any other way. According to Section 126 (1)(b) of the Indian Representation of the People Act, 1951, these preliminary results, polls are completely prohibited. So, quoting the Election Commission, the election officer of Cachar has requested every news channel in the district to be alert in this regard, stated a press release.

