Lok Sabha Election-2024: Flying squad seizes Rs 1 lakh in Jagiroad

JAGIROAD: In order to check the circulation of illegal money that might hamper the conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha Election-2024 the flying squad 01 of 52 Jagiroad (SC) LAC seized a sum of Rs 1 lakh from Sabur Uddin Mandal of Bhuragaon Natun Bazar on April 15 at Jagibhakatgaon at 10.45am under Jagiroad Police Station. As per ECI guidelines, during checking if any cash exceeding Rs. 50,000 (rupees fifty thousand) is found in a vehicle carrying, a candidate, his agent or party worker or carrying posters or election materials or any drugs, liquor, arms or gift items which are valued at more than Rs 10,000 (rupees ten thousand) which are likely to be used for inducement of electors or any other illicit articles are found in a vehicle will be seized.

