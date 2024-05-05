Lok Sabha Election-2024: Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka sure of record turnout in 3rd phase of election

NALBARI: Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka addressed a press meet on Saturday at the conference hall of District Commissioner addressing the details of upcoming Lok Sabha Election-2024. The third phase of the election is to be held on 7th May in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.

The District Commissioner says that Nalbari District comprises of 3 LACs i.e., 38-Barkhetri AC, 39-Nalbari AC and 40-Tihu Ac and falls under 3-Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency. It is to be noted that a total number of 620901 voters will cast their vote in the upcoming election comprising with male 315232, female – 298797 and TG-1. 10634 young voters of 18 to 19 years of age will cast their first vote this time. Among the voters 4065 PWD, 1824 senior citizens and 24 voters above 100 years are enrolled. A total no of 807 presiding officers are deployed on duty in 807 polling stations on the polling day. It is to be mentioned that total 172 nos. of women personnel have been deployed in this election.

In 51 polling stations in the char areas of the district adequate nos. of various means of transportation like boats, buffalo cart, bullock cart, bikes, tractors, and other LMV and HMV vehicles have been arranged for smooth transportation of the polling personnel to the char (riverbed) areas in lower Assam. Three polling stations across the district have been designed as model polling stations. A total of 35 polling stations have been allotted solely for women voters. Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka says that the district administration is endeavouring to ensure maximum percentage of vote poll in the district.

