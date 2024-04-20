Lok Sabha Election 2024: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain casts vote

DEMOW: The first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 was held in Jorhat Constituency on Friday. Polling was held in 95 No Demow LAC for the Jorhat constituency seat on Friday. There are 1,76,512 voters in Demow LAC (erstwhile Thowra LAC) and among them, there are 87242 males 89,269 females, and 1 transgender. There were 212 polling stations in 95 No Demow LAC and four were women polling stations in 95 No Demow LAC. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain and his wife had cast their votes in 57 No voting center in Adarsha Vidyalaya Demow situated in Raichai on Friday morning. Since early morning here people were seen queuing up to cast their votes. According to the information received on Friday morning in a voting centre in Sukanpukhuri near Demow there was a fault in an EVM for some time but later the EVM machine was fixed. Till the filling of this report, the polling percentage in 95 No Demow LAC was 80.92 percent. No untoward incident was reported till the filling of this report in 95 No Demow LAC.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election: 68.73% voters’ turnout in Digboi

Also Watch: