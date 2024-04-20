Lok Sabha Election: 68.73% voters’ turnout in Digboi

DOOMDOOMA: Polling passed off peacefully in Tinsukia district on Friday evening for two Lok Sabha seats - Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. There are six assembly segments in Tinsukia district. Among them Tinsukia, Makum, Digboi and Margherita fall under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat while Doomdooma and Sadiya falls under Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.

Around 70% voters exercised their franchise in the district on Friday. In Digboi the voters’ turnout was 68.73%, in Makum it was 69.52%, in Tinsukia it was 67.29% and 73.08% in Margherita under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat while 70.85% in Doomdooma and 63.14% in Sadiya under Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.

Polling started in a slow pace in the initial hours but later in the day it was accelerated. Again the inclement weather for a couple of hours in the afternoon slowed down the pace of voting.

Around 40 voters of Doomdooma LAC area could not exercise their franchise due to some discrepancy in the voter’s list. The voters belonging to the Ward No - 3 of Doomdooma Municipal Board area did not find their names in the voter’s list available with the polling officials.

