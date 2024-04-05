Lok Sabha election: ‘Ideal polling stations ensured across Morigaon’

JAGIROAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Morigaon Election District is committed to ensuring that every polling station reflects the ideal standards for the first time in the state. District Commissioner and District Election Officer Devashish Sharma engaged in discussions with heads from each of the 529 schools-cum-polling stations, emphasizing the significance of creating an attractive and festive ambiance. In line with the spirit of Gunotsav, schools are urged to decorate their premises on polling day, with prizes announced for the top three schools showcasing exceptional efforts. Cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000 are up for grabs, motivating schools to participate actively in the highest festival of democracy. Additionally, attention is drawn to ensuring clean and safe facilities for polling officers, underscoring the district’s commitment to democratic excellence. Nodal Officer of District Tobacco Control Cell, Dr. Jaya Bodo, focuses on tobacco control, with banners or signages set to be displayed at each polling station to enforce a smoke-free environment. The collaborative effort reflects the dedication of all stakeholders towards ensuring a vibrant and inclusive electoral process. The meeting was attended by Inspector of schools, Apurba Thakuria, and District Project Engineer, SSA, Morigaon, Abinash Das.

