Lok Sabha Election: 2nd phase training of presiding officers held in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: Activities under different election cells in connection with Lok Sabha Election, 2024 in Bongaigaon Election district are going on in full swing. After 1st phase of training of presiding officers, the 2nd phase of training of presiding officers was held on Wednesday in Birjhora Girls Higher Secondery School under the supervision of Nabadeep Pathak, District Election Officer.

Activities of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Cell are also going on in full swing. Awareness meetings, street play, quiz were held in different school, colleges under the cell. On Wednesday, an awareness meeting was held in Vidyapur Higher Secondary School. On the other hand, stickers were pasted in front of the vehicles requesting public to participate in the ensuing Lok Sabha Election by right to vote to strengthen democracy in India. Dhrubajyoti Das, District Development Commissioner, Navanita Hazarika, Election Officer, Bongaigaon were also seen pasting stickers in their office vehicles.

