Lok Sabha Election: Polling concludes peacefully in Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency

LAKHIMPUR: The polling process in 12 Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency (HPC) on Friday along with other four HPCs of the State as a part of the first phase poll of 18th parliamentary election concluded peacefully. No untoward incident or poll related violence was reported from any places under the constituency. The people of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts under the HPC were seen standing in long queues from the morning to exercise their franchise. Along with them, BJP-Alliance candidate Pradan Baruah cast his vote at a polling station set up at Rupnath Brahma High School under 78-Dhemaji LAC while Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika exercised his franchise at the polling station set up at District Industry and Commerce Centre premises under 76 Lakhimpur LAC.

On the other hand, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka cast his vote at the polling station set up at North Lakhimpur University premises while Rajya Sabha MP Ranee Narah cast her vote at the Polling Station set up at Rahdhala Model Anganwadi Centre premises under 76 Lakhimpur LAC.

The overall turnout of the polling in the HPC was 70.00 per cent till 5:00 pm accounting for 73 Bihpuria LAC 67.00 per cent, 74 Ranganadi LAC 66.00 per cent, 75 Nowboicha LAC 66.00 per cent, 76 Lakhimpur LAC 67.00 per cent and 77 Dhakuakhana LAC 75.00 per cent. On the other hand, voter turnout recorded in Dhemaji district was 70.00 per cent accounting for 78 Dhemaji LAC 70.52 per cent, 79 Sissibargaon 70.77 per cent and 80 Jonai LAC 70.00 per cent till 7.00 pm.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling peaceful in Biswanath district

Also Watch: