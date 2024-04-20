Lok Sabha Election: 79.12 % turnout in Sivasagar LAC

GAURISAGAR: Along with the rest of the country the voters of 96 no Sivasagar LAC has cast their votes. Polling for the entire Konwerpur, Dikhowmukh, Gaurisagar, Khanamukh, Jhanji, Charing and Amguri areas was peacefully concluded. Along with Jorhat HPC a total of 102 numbers of Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states of the country in the first phase of the elections was held on Friday. The main battle will be held in the constituency between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tapon Kumar Gogoi and Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Gaurav Gogoi. The polling process started at 7 a.m and ended early but long queues of voters were seen at several polling stations in the constituency after 4 p.m . However, long queues of voters were seen in Amguri tea estates since early morning Overall, the voting rate in the constituency was 79.12% as of 5 pm.

