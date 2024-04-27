Lok Sabha Election 2024: Poll percent drops in Silchar

Silchar: Silchar, in its first election after being reserved constituency for the SC community, recorded 65.57 per cent on Friday. In 2019, the prestigious seat recorded 79.42%. The decline in poll percent this year was a significant trend as the voters in the main town seemed to be less enthusiastic after the seat was marked as reserved in the recent delimitation.

The Silchar LS seat this year saw a triangular fight with the BJP in a much advantageous position. The BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya was a veteran politician, and had been the Cabinet Minister for last eight years. Suklabaidya after casting his vote in the morning looked confident about his victory.

Congress, the main opposition for the ruling party in Silchar, fielded Surya Kanta Sarkar, a low profile partyman for a long time. Sarkar said, he was confident that the people would rise to the occasion to vent out their anger against misrule of the present BJP government.

The Bengal-based TMC had fielded Radheshyam Biswas as their candidate in Silchar. However, the entire election was run by the TMC MP Sushmita Dev. After casting her vote Sushmita said, this was the beginning for the TMC in Silchar and they were elated to see the response from the public which was beyond their expectations.

Friday’s election in Silchar LS spreading over seven Assembly segments was by and large incident free. Reports of minor EVMs dysfunction though poured in from a number of booths, but immediate measures were taken by the administration.

Also Read: Assam: Forest department officials sued in Karimganj

Also Watch: