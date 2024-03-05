Lok Sabha Election: Campaigning gears up in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: After it was declared that Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, no opposition party has dared to field any candidate on behalf of their party to contest against Sonowal. However, Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidate Manoj Dhanowar has started campaigning in the length and breadth of the constituency though election date is yet to be declared by Election Commission of India (ECI).

It may be recalled that AAP is a part of INDIA alliance but they have announced three candidates’ name for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from Assam without consulting other alliance parties of INDIA. Manoj Dhanowar, engineer by profession is the scion of tea tribe’s leader Rameswar Dhanowar who was elected in Assam assembly for five times from Digboi LAC.

BJP has claimed that they did a considerable service for the development and uplift of the tea tribes in upper Assam by setting up schools, health centres and other welfare activities.

AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar has already started his campaigning in various tea estates of upper Assam to ‘woo voters’ in his favour.

Meanwhile, BJP party has geared up their organisational set up in the entire constituency in general and tea estates in particular in order to harness best results in their favour.

The tea tribe’s people play a major role during the elections and in upper Assam they are the deciding factor because they have a good chunk of population. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the major constituency in Assam where tea garden candidates were given first priority.

