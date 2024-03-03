Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

DIBRUGARH: The BJP has announced the names of the candidates for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Saturday evening after a marathon meeting held in New Delhi. The heavy weight Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be contesting from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seats this time. Incumbent MP Rameswar Teli’s name has been excluded from the Dibrugarh seat.

Sarbananda Sonowal is a prominent face of BJP who was earlier MP from Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seats. Sonowal is also the member of BJP’s parliamentary board. The name of Sarbananda Sonowal has already been making news headline from the last few days that he may contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seats and today after the release of the list it has been clear that this time he will be contesting from his home town Dibrugarh.

The people of Dibrugarh was not happy with the works of Rameswar Teli, who was MP for two terms from Dibrugarh and they have opted for change.

The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) was dissatisfied with his works and urged the BJP leadership to change him and give a new face.

“Rameswar Teli has failed to address the problems of the people of tea tribes in Dibrugarh. Teli who remained Dibrugarh MP for two consecutive term from 2014 to 2024 has failed to work in the tea garden areas. This time BJP has decided that they will field Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh, which is dominated by tea tribe people,” said a party source.

