Morigaon District Transport Office collects Rs 23 crore as revenue in 2023-24 financial year

Morigaon: In a significant development, Morigaon District Transport Office has set a satisfactory record with receiving an outturn of Rs. 23,87,47,598 crore through various sources of the department in the district against the target of Rs. 28.31 crore set by the State government and the secretary of Transport department, Assam for the financial year 2023-24. The District Transport Office led by the DTO Arun Kr. Bora had started its mission from April 1, 2023 and had collected the said revenue in March 31, 2024. With the aim to reach the goal, a team led by the DTO Arun Kr. Bora had kicked off the mission which was accompanied by DTI Balen Pathak, Enforcement Inspector Ashim Kumar Saikia, Senior Assistant Inspector Chandan Buragohain, Jyotish Adhikari, Jiten Saikia, Rahul Tiwari and Pramud Das. The overall percentage of Morigaon District Transport Department is 84.33%.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Inspector Chandan Buragohain on Saturday said that the team collected Rs 12.96 crore as vehicle tax. Vehicle registration fees was Rs 3.89 crore. Rs 1.10 crore as fine and Rs. 94 lakh as outstanding taxes. Morigaon DTO collected Rs 5.43 lakh as license and Rs 7.76 lakh for pollution.

Also Read: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) extends support to opposition candidates to counter BJP says Aminul Islam

Also Watch: