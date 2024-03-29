Lok Sabha election: Expenditure observer on job

Golaghat: The expenditure observer appointed by Election Commission of India, Laxman Singh Gurjar, IRS arrived on Wednesday in Dhansiri Election District under No. 10 Kaziranga Constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The expenditure observer along with the Dhansiri district election officer and other concerned officials visited the Naka checking points manned by SST and various election cells. He also held discussions with the administration of Dhansiri election district. He called upon the Lok Sabha elections to be conducted smoothly and sought cooperation of all in this regard.

NAGAON: Pachiyappan P (IRS), observer of election expenditure, Nagaon parliamentary constituency rushed to Nagaon in the evening on Wednesday and took the charge of his office here. Pachiyappan P also addressed a meeting of election expenditure monitoring cell held at the conference hall of the district commissioner office on Thursday where the nodal officer of election expenditure monitoring cell, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, election officer, assistant election officer as well as other officials of the expenditure monitoring cell were present.

During the meeting, the observer urged all the officials concerned to conduct a free, fair and transparent election in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls and also told all to intimate him before hand if they needed any training in this regard.

