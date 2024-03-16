Lok Sabha election: Major reshuffle in Information and Public Relations Department

LAKHIMPUR: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Government of Assam has made major reshuffle in the Information and Public Relation Department by transferring the District Information and Public Relation Officers (DIPROs) and Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relation Officers (SDIPROs) across the State. This reshuffle was made on Thursday as per a government notification, dated Dispur, the 14th March, 2024, issued by Arundhati Chakraborty, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Information, Public Relations, P&S Department.

According to the notification, Mandira Chayengia, DIPRO of Lakhimpur has been transferred from the district and posted as DIPRO of Nagaon with additional charge as in-charge DIPRO of Hojai. According to the same notification, Ansuma Mahiliary, Regional Officer, Kokrajhar has been transferred and posted as CIO, DIPR, HQ. Similarly, Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, CIO, DIPR, HQ has been posted as Regional Officer, Kokrajhar while the attachment of services to Office of the DIPRO, Dima Hasao in respect of Purabi Phonglo, Research Officer, HQ has been withdrawn.

On the other hand, Gagan Chandra Nazary, DDIPR, Karbi Anglong, Diphu has been placed as in-charge DIPRO of Karbi Anglong and in-charge DIPRO of West Karbi Anglong in addition to his own duties as DDIPR, Karbi Anglong, Diphu. Pranab Kumar Das, DIPRO, Goalpara has been transferred and posted as LO, DIPR, HQ and his services is attached to CM’s PR Cell.

On the other hand, Utpal Dimasa, DIPRO, Karbi Anglong has been transferred and posted as DIPRO, Goalpara vice Pranab Kumar Das, DIPRO, Goalpara has been transferred. Syeda Hasnahana, DIPRO, Charaideo has been entrusted the additional charge as in-charge DIPRO of Sivasagar in addition to her own duties as DIPRO, Charaideo. Iftikhar Zaman, LO, DIPR, HQ has been transferred and posted as DIPRO, Karimganj with additional charge as in-charge SDIPRO, Lakhipur. The same order has attached the services of Loziet Rabha, LO, DIPR, HQ to SITA. On the other hand, Lalhmachhuana Joute, DIPRO, Golaghat has been relieved from the attachment of SITA and he has been entrusted with additional charge as in-charge SDIPRO of Sarupathar.

In partial modification to Department’s Notification vide eCF No.393200/20, Dated 15-02-2024, the Governor of Assam is pleased to transfer Ankita Gogoi, DIPRO, Nagaon and posted as DIPRO, Sonitpur with additional charge as i/c DIPRO, Biswanath.

