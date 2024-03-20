Lok Sabha Election: Massive campaigning in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Political temperature in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency has heated up as major political parties have started massive campaigning to ‘woo’ voters’ ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president and Opposition alliance candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency Lurinjyoti Gogoi was welcomed in Dibrugarh District Congress office on Tuesday. He was felicitated by the Congress members in the party office.

While speaking at the programme, Lurinjyoti Gogoi sought support from Congress party workers to defeat BJP.

“I am fighting as Opposition alliance candidate from Dibrugarh and our main aim is to fight the seat unitedly. People will come out in large numbers and you will see the power of people during that day,” Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated.

Gogoi said, “Our fight is against BJP’s communal politics and if we fight unitedly then we can defeat such forces. They are playing divisive politics because they know very well that if we are united then they will be defeated.”

“BJP is a communal force and dangerous for the country because it is driving the whole country into a dangerous situation. Our aim is certain as we will go with the people of Assam,” Gogoi asserted. Former Congress Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, State Cabinet Minister Atwa Munda were present during the felicitation programme.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat is one of the prestigious seat in Assam which is going to witness a triangular fight between BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal, opposition alliance candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi and AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar

