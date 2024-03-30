Red Shield Division of the Indian Army organized ex-Servicemen interaction programme

DOOMDOOMA: Red Shield Division of the Indian Army organized an Ex-Servicemen Interaction and Medical Assistance Camp at Rupai Siding in Doomdooma on Thursday. The event was participated by a good number of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and their dependents from across Tinsukia district.

The primary objective of the camp was to address grievances of ESM, disseminate information about existing and new welfare policies for Ex-Servicemen and express gratitude for their invaluable service to the nation.

The camp included a medical check-up which included diagnosis, consultation, and essential medications for common ailments. Additionally, a dedicated counter was set up to document and address their grievances. Information regarding various employment opportunities for ESM was showcased and thoroughly explained. Furthermore, on-site facilities were made available to resolve any CSD card-related issues. The veterans expressed their appreciation for the efforts of Red Shield Division towards the welfare of ESM and their families in the region.

