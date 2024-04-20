Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling peaceful in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In the first phase, elections were held peacefully in No 70 Biswanath, No 71 Behali (Scheduled Caste) and No 72 Gohpur Legislative Assembly Constituencies under No 11 Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. Voters were seen standing in queues to cast their votes from 5 am.

The overall voter turnout in Biswanath electoral district till 5 pm was around 65 percent. Of these, 71 percent was in Biswanath and 58 percent in Behali while the voter turnout in Gohpur was 78 percent. However, in view of the fact that voters came out to vote a little late due to inclement weather, several polling stations have seen a rush of voters in the evening. So with the voting going on till filing this report, there is every possibility of an increase in the voter turnout.

It needs mention here that, the number of voters in Biswanath Assembly constituency is 187,194, in Behali 155760 and in Gohpur, it is 1,70,327.

