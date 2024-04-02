Rangia win against Guwahati in Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati lost to Rangia by 8 runs in the Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament held at Rangia today. Rangia, decided to bat, scored 125/6 in 17 overs. Deepjyoti Deka (64) scored a half century and Mausam Saikia (28) was the other major contributor. In reply Guwahati Scored 117/8 in 17 overs. Partha Pratim Kashyap (39) and Bhavyamanyu Baruah (26) tried to give fight with the bat. Ridraj Boro and Niyor Jyoti Das collected two wickets each.

Also Read: Big wins for Guwahati, Dibrugarh in Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter District Cricket

Also Watch: