‘Sankardeva created culturally developed society through his philosophy’

SIVASAGAR: The glorious higher education institution of Sivasagar District, Gargaon College, organised a national conference on “Sankardev: Creation and Philosophy” to give a fillip to the discourse on Sankardevite philosophy and thoughts. The conference was organized on Friday as part of the year-long Golden Jubilee Celebration of Bhogabari Primary Chapter of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha by the Central Publicity Cell of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Bhogabari Primary Chapter of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Department of Assamese, Gargaon College in collaboration with IQAC, Gargaon College. The programme started with a borgeet sung by Kasturi Lahon, followed by the lighting of lamps by former office-bearer of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Rajani Kanta Dutta, who expressed the hope that the tradition of Sankardevite thoughts would be carried forward.

The welcome address of the conference was given by the eminent poet, speaker, academic, and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. Dr Mahanta, in his deliberation, pointed out that the conference gave an opportunity to discuss the life, philosophy, and oeuvre of the greatest Assamese of all time, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. He also opined that the relevance of Sankardev’s religious philosophy is increasing for creating a new society.

The inaugural speech of the conference was delivered by the chairperson of Bhogabari Primary Chapter of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Jatin Lahon, who stated the religion acquired a proper meaning through the contributions and philosophy of Srimanta Sankardev. Bhabendranath Deka, Office-bearer of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, presented the conference’s keynote address. In his deliberation, Dr Deka pointed out that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev created a culturally developed and spiritually-sound society through his philosophy. He also stated the necessity of such conferences to learn about Sankardev and his thoughts. Deka said that Sankardev’s religion was based on certain eternal principles.

The inaugural session co-ordinated by Devajnai Bokolial and Jatin Lahon was also graced by Chief Secretary of Srimanta Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Kushal Thakuria, Chairperson of the Central Publicity Cell of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Tonkeshwar Buragohain and Secretary Bodon Bora, Vice Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Rina Handique, Head of the Department of Assamese, Pranab Dowerah and other faculty members of the college, students, office-bearers and members of Bhogabari Primary Chapter of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha.

Four selected research papers were read out by dignitaries like Mrinal Kumar Boruah, Assistant Professor of Performing Arts, Dibrugarh University, Dr Dipali Neog, Principal-In-Charge of Bir Lachit College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College and Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty Head of the Department of Education, Gargaon College. The plenary session was chaired by former Head of the Department of Assamese, Gargaon College, Dr Arundhati Mahanta. The convenors of the conference, Devajani Bokolial and Ankur Dutta; assistant convenors, Nilakhi Chetia, Runjun Hazarika, Priyama Dehingia, Dr Surajit Saikia, Munin Khanikar, Dimbeswar Gogoi, Chitra Lahon and Anupam Khanikar expressed gratitude to everyone present for making the conference a grand success.

