Special lecture organized on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Progati College in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: The IQAC of Prograti College, Agomani recently organized a special lecture programme on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the auditorium hall of the college in collaboration with Dhubri district unit of Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti. In this programme many distinguished personalities were present who offered their valuable lecture on the historical figure Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Many academicians including Dhubri district unit president of Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Dr. Dwipendra Kumar Adhikary, National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, New Delhi, Sreejut Hemanta Dhing Mazumdar and Dr. Green Ray motivated the students, in their speeches.

The principal of the college, Dr. Basiruddin Bepari delivered his short speech on this historical personality before the crucial moment of the event after the inauguration ceremony.

In this programme Dr. Dwipendra Kumar Adhikary assumed the post of president and Sreejut Hemanta Dhing Mazumdar delivered his valuable discourse on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar with informative and knowledgeable facts on the unknown historical figure.

The history of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fascinated the students and teachers alike. The programme was inaugurated by Sreejut Mazumdar by lighting the earthen lamp and ended with a valuable lecture of Dr. Adhikary where more than 300 hundred students and the whole college staff participated.

