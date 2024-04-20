Lok Sabha Polls: Inconveniences occur due to dysfunctional Electronic Voting Machines

NAGAON: During the first phase election of Lok Sabha Polls, the voting procedure in some polling stations under Kaziranga parliamentary constituency was interrupted for a while on Friday.

As per reports, Sabbir Ali, the presiding officer of 253 no polling station in Lumding under Kaziranga parliamentary constituency suddenly fell ill due to high blood pressure for which the procedure of voting was postponed for over two hours. The polling station was situated at Lumding Garilongpar Middle English School.

Meanwhile, the official was immediately shifted to a local hospital at Lumding. Subsequently, a reserve official was deployed at the polling station as the presiding officer.

On the other hand, in 272 no polling station situated at Rashtra Bhasha Hindi Prathamik Vidyalaya in Hojai assembly constituency, the casting of votes was postponed for over one hour due to dysfunctional of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) today. Similarly, proceedings of voting at 99 no Pubjaroni ME School based polling station, 40 no Niz Doboka LP school polling station, 33 no Firoza Girls’ LP school polling station in Binnakandi assembly constituency under Kaziranga parliamentary constituency started half an hour late due to the same dysfunctional of EVMs.

Besides, a clash between Congress and BJP supporters also took place at a polling station in Binnakandi assembly constituency which was later controlled by the security personnel.

Meanwhile one Namita Devi, a voter of 19 no polling station in Barhampur LAC under Kaziranga parliamentary constituency alleged that someone has cast postal ballot vote in her name and it came into light when she went to exercise her franchise at the polling station this morning here. She alleged that when she entered into the polling station and check her name, the officials concerned confirmed that she had already exercised her franchise through postal ballot papers.

She disclosed to the poll officers who were on duty that she had not applied for a postal ballot and that she was unsure of how or who has used it.

