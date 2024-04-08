Northeast India: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain In Several States

GUWAHATI: Residents of the Northeast region can expect more wet weather ahead as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in various states of Northeast India.
Rain has been forecasted to occur at most places in Arunachal Pradesh along with a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
In addition to it, warnings for thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds in isolated areas have been issued by the weather department and the wind speed may reach up to 30-40 kmph in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience thunderstorm and lightning and these areas is also likely to be hit by heavy downpour.
As far as Guwahati and its surrounding areas are concerned, residents can expect a partly cloudy sky with sporadic rainfall or thundershowers.
Also, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 34°C, while the minimum temperature may dip to 23°C.
Henceforth, people residing in this region are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions in the event of adverse weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the IMD has started using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in weather forecasts and it will expand it further into other areas to improve forecasts in coming years, IMD's director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
While speaking to ANI, the IMD DG Mohapatra said that that a dedicated expert team has been formed within the IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to spearhead the development of this AI-based tool.
Additionally, collaborations have been established with esteemed institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) to harness their expertise in AI and machine learning.
The initiative by the weather department will help in improving the forecasting methods, providing more precise and timely weather forecasts to the country, said experts.