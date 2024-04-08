Northeast India: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain In Several States

GUWAHATI: Residents of the Northeast region can expect more wet weather ahead as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in various states of Northeast India.

Rain has been forecasted to occur at most places in Arunachal Pradesh along with a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

In addition to it, warnings for thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds in isolated areas have been issued by the weather department and the wind speed may reach up to 30-40 kmph in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.