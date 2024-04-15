Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam's Largest Family With 350 Voters Set to Cast Ballots

SONITPUR: The family of the late Ron Bahadur Thapa is known for its sheer size and has set records for being recognized as one of the largest family in the state.
This humongous family has approximately 350 eligible voters gearing up to exercise their franchise during the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha on April 19.
Ron Bahadur Thapa, survived by 12 sons, 9 daughters, and more than 150 grandchildren, resided in Phuloguri Nepali Paam, falling under the Rangapara assembly constituency and Sonitpur parliamentary segment.
Til Bahadur Thapa, the village headman of Nepali Paam and son of Ron Bahadur revealed that his father came to this place along with his grandfather back in 1964, after which they decided to settle down in Assam.
He further disclosed that his father had five wives and they have 21 siblings, which includes 12 brothers and 9 sisters.
Furthermore, he informed that the late Ron Bahadur Thapa had 56 grandchildren by his sons but added that he is not aware of the total number of grandchildren from the daughter's side.
Til Bahadur stated that as far as the upcoming General Elections are concerned, there are nearly 350 members of the Thapa family in Nepali Paam who are eligible to cast their votes, adding that if all the children are counted, then the total members of the family will be more than 1,200.
Expressing disappointment over the family's inability to reap benefits from the welfare schemes of state and central government, the family member stated that their children received higher education but did not get any government jobs.
He further went on to reveal that a few members of the family went to Bengaluru and found private jobs while some are working as daily wage labourers.
Til Bahadur, who has 8 sons and 3 daughters, said that he has been working as a village pradhan since 1989.
The gigantic size of the Thapa family was confirmed by Sarki Bahadur Thapa, another son of Ron Bahadur, who mentioned that they have a large family, comprising approximately 1200 members, with around 350 eligible voters.
Despite their enormous size, the family faces challenges, with Sarki Bahadur noting, "Our father passed away in 1997, leaving behind our extensive family."
64-year-old Sarki Bahadur revealed that he has three wives and 12 children, thereby highlighting the family's expansive nature.
Notably, the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency has over 16.25 lakh voters across 9 assembly segments.
It is worth mentioning that the Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be held in three phases, scheduled for April 19, April 26, and May 7 respectively.
