Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam's Largest Family With 350 Voters Set to Cast Ballots

SONITPUR: The family of the late Ron Bahadur Thapa is known for its sheer size and has set records for being recognized as one of the largest family in the state.

This humongous family has approximately 350 eligible voters gearing up to exercise their franchise during the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha on April 19.

Ron Bahadur Thapa, survived by 12 sons, 9 daughters, and more than 150 grandchildren, resided in Phuloguri Nepali Paam, falling under the Rangapara assembly constituency and Sonitpur parliamentary segment.