Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Female Voters Outnumber Males In All 5 Seats of Assam

GUWAHATI: As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam commenced today, the voters came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Assam recorded an impressive voter turnout of 45.12% as of 1 PM. Astonishingly, female voters surpassed male voters across the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur in Assam.

This indicates their eagerness to participate in the democratic process and thereby fulfill their civic duty.

This positive development began from 5 am onwards, when the female electorate was seen lining up before polling stations.