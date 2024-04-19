Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Female Voters Outnumber Males In All 5 Seats of Assam

GUWAHATI: As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam commenced today, the voters came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.
Assam recorded an impressive voter turnout of 45.12% as of 1 PM. Astonishingly, female voters surpassed male voters across the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur in Assam.
This indicates their eagerness to participate in the democratic process and thereby fulfill their civic duty.
This positive development began from 5 am onwards, when the female electorate was seen lining up before polling stations.
Most of these women showed up early in the polling stations so that they could return home to continue with their daily routine.
Notably, as many as 43,64,859 women cast their ballots as compared to 42,82,887 men in the five Parliamentary constituencies in Assam whereas, the total number of voters belonging to the third gender stood at a mere 123.
However, only four women candidates are contesting which constitutes 11.4 percent of the total 35 contestants.
The total number of male and female voters in the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency stands at 10,24,883 and 10,25,210 respectively while Sonitpur has 8,21,012 female voters and 8,12,755 male voters.
On the other hand, Jorhat constituency has 8,78,192 women and 8,48,923 men; Dibrugarh has 8,49,563 women voters and 8,09,990 males; and Lakhimpur has 7,90,882 women voters and 7,86,335 male voters.
Apart from Assam, the other northeastern states also witnessed high voter turnout with the state of Tripura topping the charts at an impressive 53.04%, followed by Meghalaya at 48.91% while Manipur has registered a turnout of 46.92%, as of 1 PM.
The high voter turnout in the Northeastern states stands as a testament to the thriving democratic ethos in this region.