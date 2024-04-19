Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Northeastern States Record High Voter Turnout In First Phase

GUWAHATI: The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off at 7 am today nationwide in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories.
The Northeastern states have witnessed high voter participation and has emerged as front-runners in terms of voter turnout.
The northeastern state of Tripura has made it to the top of the poll turnout list with an impressive 53.04%
Likewise, Meghalaya is not far behind with the state clocking 48.91% turnout while Manipur has registered a turnout of 46.92%, as of 1 PM.
As far as Assam is concerned, the overall voter turnout stood at 45.12% as of 1 PM.
On the other hand, the electorate in West Bengal has shown up in large numbers with the state witnessing an impressive turnout of 50.96%, which, as of 1 PM, happens to be the second highest among the 21 states and UT's.
Voters coming out in large numbers to participate in the democratic process clearly shows a palpable sense of civic duty.
However, the fervor and the dedication shown by the electorate in states having high voter turnout is not applicable in the union territory of Lakshadweep, which recorded the lowest turnout at 29.91%, highlighting the need for targeted voter awareness campaigns in certain regions.
Notably, the voters in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura have demonstrated an eagerness to exercise their franchise, thereby accentuating the region's democratic setup.
It is worth mentioning that these high figures are reminiscent of the impressive voter participation witnessed during the previous General Elections held back in 2019.
The high voter turnout in the Northeastern states stands as a testament to the thriving democratic ethos in this region.
The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his dedicated team of officials, maintains a vigilant watch over poll proceedings, ensuring adherence to electoral protocols.