Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Northeastern States Record High Voter Turnout In First Phase

GUWAHATI: The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off at 7 am today nationwide in 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories.

The Northeastern states have witnessed high voter participation and has emerged as front-runners in terms of voter turnout.

The northeastern state of Tripura has made it to the top of the poll turnout list with an impressive 53.04%

Likewise, Meghalaya is not far behind with the state clocking 48.91% turnout while Manipur has registered a turnout of 46.92%, as of 1 PM.