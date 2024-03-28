Assam News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know The Party-Wise Candidate List In Assam

The state of Assam has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats. Let us find out the constituency wise candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam.
GUWAHATI: As the General Elections scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 inches closer, various political parties contesting the high-stakes polls have released their constituency-wise candidate list.

1. Karimganj

Congress - Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

BJP - Kripanath Mallah

AIUDF - Sahabul Islam Choudhary

2. Silchar

Congress - Surjya Kanta Sarkar

BJP - Parimal Suklabaidya

TMC - Radhashyam Biswas

3. Dhubri

Congress - Rakibul Hussain

AIUDF - Maulana Badruddin Ajmal

4. Kokrajhar

Congress - Garjan Mashhary

TMC - Gauri Shankar Sarania

5. Barpeta

Congress - Deep Bayan

TMC - Abdul Kalam Azad 

6. Gauhati

Congress - Mira Barthakur Goswami

BJP - Bijuli Kalita Medhi

7. Mangaldoi

BJP - Dilip Saikia

Congress - Madhab Rajbanshi

8. Tezpur

BJP - Ranjit Dutta

Congress - Prem Lal Ganju

9. Nowgong

Congress - Pradyut Bordoloi

BJP - Suresh Bora

10. Kaliabor

Congress - Roselina Tirkey

BJP - Kamakhya Prasad Tasa

11. Jorhat

Congress - Gaurav Gogoi

BJP - Topon Kumar Gogoi

12. Dibrugarh

BJP - Sarbananda Sonowal

AJP - Lurinjyoti Gogoi

13. Lakhimpur

TMC - Ghana Kanta Chutia

BJP - Pradhan Baruah

Congress - Uday Shankar Hazarika

14. Autonomous district

BJP - Amar Sing Tisso

Congress - Joyram Engleng

