Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know The Party-Wise Candidate List In Assam

GUWAHATI: As the General Elections scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 inches closer, various political parties contesting the high-stakes polls have released their constituency-wise candidate list.
The state of Assam has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats. Let us find out the constituency wise candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam.
1. Karimganj
Congress - Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
BJP - Kripanath Mallah
AIUDF - Sahabul Islam Choudhary
2. Silchar
Congress - Surjya Kanta Sarkar
BJP - Parimal Suklabaidya
TMC - Radhashyam Biswas
3. Dhubri
Congress - Rakibul Hussain
AIUDF - Maulana Badruddin Ajmal
4. Kokrajhar
Congress - Garjan Mashhary
TMC - Gauri Shankar Sarania
5. Barpeta
Congress - Deep Bayan
TMC - Abdul Kalam Azad
6. Gauhati
Congress - Mira Barthakur Goswami
BJP - Bijuli Kalita Medhi
7. Mangaldoi
BJP - Dilip Saikia
Congress - Madhab Rajbanshi
8. Tezpur
BJP - Ranjit Dutta
Congress - Prem Lal Ganju
9. Nowgong
Congress - Pradyut Bordoloi
BJP - Suresh Bora
10. Kaliabor
Congress - Roselina Tirkey
BJP - Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
11. Jorhat
Congress - Gaurav Gogoi
BJP - Topon Kumar Gogoi
12. Dibrugarh
BJP - Sarbananda Sonowal
AJP - Lurinjyoti Gogoi
13. Lakhimpur
TMC - Ghana Kanta Chutia
BJP - Pradhan Baruah
Congress - Uday Shankar Hazarika
14. Autonomous district
BJP - Amar Sing Tisso
Congress - Joyram Engleng