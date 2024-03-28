Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know The Party-Wise Candidate List In Assam

GUWAHATI: As the General Elections scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 inches closer, various political parties contesting the high-stakes polls have released their constituency-wise candidate list.

The state of Assam has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats. Let us find out the constituency wise candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

1. Karimganj

Congress - Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

BJP - Kripanath Mallah

AIUDF - Sahabul Islam Choudhary

2. Silchar

Congress - Surjya Kanta Sarkar

BJP - Parimal Suklabaidya

TMC - Radhashyam Biswas

3. Dhubri

Congress - Rakibul Hussain

AIUDF - Maulana Badruddin Ajmal