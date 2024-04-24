Lok Sabha elections 2024: Nalbari district administration arranged a special training for women polling workers

Nalbari: The Nalbari district administration has geared up for the third phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Nalbari district administration has arranged special training for women polling workers to ensure smooth and flawless completion of the upcoming polling process. It has placed special emphasis on ensuring 100% voting in the Nalbari constituency and closing the gap between male and female voters. The total voter turnout (83.5%) in Nalbari district is much higher than the national (67.18%) and state (81.5%) averages. The male voters’ average (84.4%) is quite higher than that of women voting (82.4%) percentage.

Therefore, the SVEEP Cell continues to implement various programmes to improve electoral literacy in the district with the aim of ensuring 100% voting at all levels. In line with the MOU signed between the Chief Election Officer, Assam and ASRLM & ASULMS, 1,22,660 women and their families of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Nalbari are engaged in disseminating important information to promote electoral participation of SHG members. He attended the India Book of Records ceremony on April 10 and took an oath in favour of principled voting. The district administration has appointed prominent young singer Hrishikesh Sarma as the ‘District Icon’ for the upcoming elections. Hrishikesh Sarma has also sung the theme song for the district elections. SVEEP, Nalbari has also launched stickers for vehicles and E-rickshaws to raise awareness among the people for election literacy. SVEEP, Nalbari in collaboration with Election Literacy Club has taken special steps to encourage young voters by organizing voter awareness campaign and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) demonstration at Kamrup College, Chamata on April 9.

Enthusiastic students of Kumar Bhaskar Burma University of Sanskrit and Ancient Studies, Nalbari in collaboration with District Election Officer, Nalbari and SVEEP Nalbari launched a video in Sanskrit language.

