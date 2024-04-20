Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raijor Dal member Sangeeta Gogoi dies during polling duty

SIVASAGAR: In an unfortunate incident, a member of Raijor Dal tragically passed away due to heart attack while performing her duty in the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday.

Sangeeta Gogoi, an active member of the Raijor Dal at Ward No. 10 of Banmukh Panchayat in Sivasagar, suddenly fell ill while she was present at the polling duty in Ward No. 10. She was rushed to Pragati Nursing Home in Sivasagar, but unfortunately, she succumbed to the heart attack before reaching the hospital.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain casts vote

Also Watch: