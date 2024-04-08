Lok Sabha poll: Election scenario heats up in Biswanath, Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), arrived in Biswanath on Saturday to campaign in favour of the BJP candidate in the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In a public meeting, he urged the people to re-elect Narendra Modi as prime minister for the third time in the interest of the Karbi community and the formation of the Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council. He reached the Karbi block along the Assam-Arunachal border and appealed to all Karbi people to vote for the BJP. The CEM said that under the Narendra Modi government, every extremist organisation in the Northeast has signed a peace accord. He also said that the BJP would win 13 seats in Assam and the opposition would draw blanks in Diphu.

Diphu MLA Bidya Singh Ingleng participated in the meeting and urged the people to vote for the formation of the Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council.

JituBorgohain, the central president of the AsamYuvaParishad, a sister organisation of AGP, who arrived at the AsomGanaParishad office in Biswanath, held a discussion with the leaders and workers of the organization. Speaking to reporters here, the president said the BJP candidate from SonitpurLokSabha constituency, RanjitDutta, will win this time by a huge margin. “The alliance between the AGP and the BJP is now like a rainbow. Earlier, though the AGP workers had anger on some fronts, this time, however, there is no anger among the workers. The workers have become active this time.”

The youth leader urged his party leaders and workers to go to the panchayat to inform the people about the development work of Narendra Modi.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya has also been campaigning in various Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha constituency and started his marathon campaign yesterday in the Biswanath Assembly segment. Along with various parts of Biswanath, he also campaigned extensively in minority areas. He appealed to the minority people to change the old party and embrace the new party. Kaundinya said, “Bohag Bihu and Eid have come; the tree will change its leaves. So now I am telling the people that they have to change the torn clothes and take a new one. The Aam Aadmi Party has come to Assam as the new cloth. People should benefit by accepting it.”.

On the other hand, the candidate alleged that since independence, every political party has been using the minority people as a vote bank. He added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s absence has not affected the AAP’s campaign and informed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will come to Biswanath before the Bihu to campaign for the party.

Congress Candidate Prem Lal Ganju has been trying to woo the tea garden voters in the district. Veteran Congressman Paban Singh Ghatowar, EtowaMunda, and others participated in party meetings in support of the candidate. Taking part in several meetings from Biswanath to Gohpur, Ganju criticised the BJP government for failing on various fronts.

