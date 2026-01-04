Lower Assam mourns death of Islamic Scholar Abdur Rouf Sahab

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Lower Assam is in deep mourning following the demise of Hazrat Maulana Abdur Rouf Sahab, a renowned Islamic scholar, spiritual guide (Pir-e-Kamil), and Shaikhul Hadith, who passed away at the age of 102 on Thursday at his residence in Dhirghat, Chapar. Born in 1924 in Majer Alga, Bongaigaon district, Maulana Abdur Rouf Sahab completed his Islamic education at Baishkandi Madrassa and received Khilafat from the Amir-e-Shariat of North-East India, Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Ali Sahab. He dedicated his life to religious teaching and spiritual guidance across Lower Assam, including Dhubri, Bongaigaon, and Goalpara. He served as a teacher of Bukhari Sharif in the Daurah-e-Hadith course at Chapar Balajani Title Madrassa for nearly 35 years, earning immense respect among students, scholars, and the general public for his scholarship, humility, and devotion.

Also Read: Assam: Prafulla Govinda Baruah's Death Mourned in Demow