A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Syeda Nabiha Rahman of Nazira has brought laurels to Assam by winning two gold medals at the 4th Damodar Memorial All India Open Karate Championship held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on November 21 and 22.

Competing in the 13–15 years age category, Nabiha showcased her exceptional skills and secured gold medals in both the Kata and Kumite events, marking an impressive achievement at the national-level championship.

Nabiha is the elder daughter of Syed Moinur Rahman and Syeda Nafiya Haque, residents of Ward No. 8 of Nazira town.

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