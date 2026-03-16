LPG cylinders shortage triggers long queues at Dhekiajuli gas agencies

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Residents of Dhekiajuli town and its surrounding areas are facing severe inconvenience due to a shortage of LPG cylinders and the disruption of online booking and home delivery services at local gas agencies. For several days, consumers have been forced to visit agency godowns in person to book and collect their cylinders.

During a visit to the Dhekiajuli Indane Gas Agency and Flema Gas Agency on Saturday, a large number of customers were seen standing in long queues from the early hours of the morning. Continuous rainfall over the past two days has compounded the problem, as people waited outside the agencies to secure their LPG cylinders.

Several customers expressed frustration, saying the sudden suspension of online booking and home delivery services has created serious difficulties for households that rely on LPG for daily cooking.

Local residents also pointed out that, despite government assurances that there is no shortage of LPG supply, the situation on the ground tells a different story. The long queues and rush at the gas agency godowns clearly indicate that consumers are struggling to obtain cylinders on time.

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