Magic Bus India Foundation celebrates Children’s Day in Kamrup district

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Madhab Dev High School in Bhagabatipari under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district observed Children’s Day on Friday in a daylong programme organized by Magic Bus India Foundation. The celebration featured a series of activities aimed at promoting creativity and social awareness among students. Various competitions, including a poster-making contest on child rights and an art-and-craft competition highlighting the reuse of waste materials, were held throughout the day. The events encouraged students to understand key social issues while showcasing their talents. Prizes were distributed to the best performers at the end of the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Cluster Manager of Magic Bus India Foundation, a non-governmental organization, Hiranya Bairagi, highlighted the importance of empowering children through education and life-skills training. He urged students to remain aware of their rights and responsibilities and appreciated the school’s efforts in fostering a positive learning environment.

